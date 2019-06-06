From Pipi’s Pasture: Getting in a groove

Here it is, June 2019, and there’s a lot going on. First, a reminder about the Country School Reunion, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Luttrell Barn in Craig. Afterward, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Axial School at the Wyman Museum will be open for visitors.

I’m told that the school is furnished.

Beverly Counts, one of the event’s organizers, told me that reunion attendees will be able to purchase hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch. Salads will be furnished. Attendees are asked to write short stories about their country school experiences. Include the name of the school, teachers, and interesting experiences.

I attended the first Moffat County School Reunion which was a lot of fun, so I’m looking forward to this one, too. Meanwhile, here at Pipi’s Pasture we’re spending the first days of June getting in a groove — getting into a summer routine.

We moved the cows and calves to summer pasture last Saturday, and except for the blowout of a tire on the stock trailer, the day went smoothly. We found a wet summer pasture with full ponds — which is great news — and water trickling down from the pasture into a little ditch next to the county road. Because it has been cool, the feed is still coming on, and the oak trees haven’t leaved out yet.

Part of the summer routine will be to drive to summer pasture on weekends to check the cattle. Because there are so many trees and bushes in the pasture, the best places to spot the cows are around the water ponds, and trips are more or less timed to when the animals go to water.

Back here at home, there are still chores. The bull and a heifer and her young calf will join the cattle on summer pasture in about three weeks. Besides them, there’s a bottle calf and some older cows. It’s not as much work as during the winter and early spring, but there’s still feeding hay and filling water tanks twice a day.

The ground is still on the wet side here at Pipi’s Pasture, mostly due to the recent rains and hail. At the present time a little pond of water even stands at the big gates that lead to the corral. Consequently, I have not finished planting the garden yet, but before long I’ll be dragging out hoses to get into my weekly watering schedule.

The same applies to the lawns at the house. Lyle has been able to work around the wet weather to mow them twice, but, remarkably, we haven’t had to get into our watering schedule here at the house, either.

Little by little, late as it is this year, we’re getting into a groove, our summer routine, here at Pipi’s Pasture.