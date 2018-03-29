From Pipi’s Pasture: Finding the Easter eggs

Everybody enjoys an Easter egg hunt. With Easter coming up in two days, I've been remembering all the times our grandchildren have hunted eggs out here at Pipi's Pasture. That's when the children were small and even some years when they weren't so small.

Each Easter morning, after the cattle were fed, Lyle and I gathered up the sacks of eggs and other goodies and set out to hide everything, hoping we would be finished by the time everyone arrived. Though we had a few boiled and colored eggs, most of them were of the plastic variety, and a large number of those were filled with candies and coins. We also hid sandwich bags filled with candies, hanging them in trees and other places by their ribbon ties. Last to be "hidden" were the Easter baskets, which were always left in the shop.

Late in the morning, while the ham cooked, everyone retired to the outdoors, and the Easter egg hunt began. The cows were usually finished with their hay by then, and they looked on curiously, wondering why everyone was running around the property.

Wonderful memories! Yesterday, granddaughter Megan, now 20 years old, and I thought back to all of the places that the grandchildren found Easter eggs through the years here at Pipi's Pasture. For example, they found them …

• under the feed pans at the corral.

• in spaces between bales in the haystack.

Recommended Stories For You

• in a patch of blooming crocuses.

• inside the empty flower pots on the front porch.

• in a corner of the patio swing.

• under the plastic cover on the patio table.

• under an empty cat pan.

• inside an empty watering can.

• in the doghouse.

• on a window sill.

• down inside a cinderblock.

• buried in a stack of firewood.

• at the base of a water faucet.

• inside an opened grain sack, partially buried in corn, oats, and barley.

• hidden in last year's grass around the chokecherry trees near the garden.

• on the tractor steps.

• just inside the tractor door.

• in a crook of a big elm branch.

• at the base of the old apple tree.

• inside the basket of the 4-wheeler.

• perched on the rung of a ladder.

• on the tires and bumper hitch of the pickup truck.

• on the door sill of the storage shed.

• around the trunk of the poplar tree.

• inside the flower barrels on the patio.

• inside a cardboard box the cats use for a bed.

• in among the tulips on the south side of the house.

• in the loose hay on the trailer.

• buried in a stack of empty grain sacks.

• pushed into the untrimmed grass along the fences and buildings.

• in last fall's leaves that blew in among the row of lilacs.

Due to work schedules, plans for this year's Easter haven't been finalized at this column's writing, but there will certainly be bags of treats — sadly probably not hidden. However, we have a brand new great-grandson, and that means Easter egg hunts to come! Happy Easter!