From Pipi’s Pasture: Being grateful for October

This week, I reviewed a children's book about saying "thank you" for the ordinary things in life, such as family, home, pajamas, bubble baths, nature, and more. It got me to thinking about the things I sometimes take for granted. For example, there's the scene right outside my window as I sit writing this morning. The sun is shining brightly on the poplar trees in our front yard, and the yellow leaves make for a spectacular sight. Black cats scamper around on the lawn, obviously happy to be alive. It's a scene that I'm used to, and yet, I may not take the time to be thankful for it.

So, as October is quickly coming to an end, I'm thinking about the things for which I am grateful this month. For example, there's …

• the summer's crop of heavy calves in the corral, seeming to have thrived over summer, and that are now being weaned.

• being able to enjoy the sight the mixture of colored leaves in our yards and the red leaves on a tree growing in the median on Finley Lane in Craig (that I purposely drive by when going to work).

• watching the lights on the school bus as the driver picks up children across the road each dark morning and remembering days when our children rode the bus.

• enjoying a cup of coffee in early morning darkness, reflecting on the day's appointments, as I wait for light to do morning chores.

• watching Bud and Patches as they come to the house for breakfast.

• smelling the moist, fresh air after last night's rain shower.

• listening to the cows on the feedlot as they chew their hay.

• spending time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild when they came to help work cattle this past weekend.

• enjoying the pumpkins granddaughter Megan and I raised this year and looking forward to a more productive crop next year.

• watching the deer as they eat the crab apples we didn't get picked off the trees this year.

• opening a reference book to find some of the prairie flowers (really pansies) that I had pressed in the book last summer, grateful, because I could not find the flowers in local nurseries this spring.

• the zucchini and cabbages left from the summer garden that we can still enjoy.

• enjoying the bright fall colors of the fall/Halloween decorations we share with family and friends.

• the wonderful "smell" of sheets that were dried outside.

• walking in the fallen leaves.

As I started making a list of things for which I'm grateful, I realized I could go on and on, and there are the other months of the year, too. How about you?