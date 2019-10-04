From Pipi’s Pasture: ​​​Life’s little gifts

​This morning as I left the house to do morning chores, my jacket was zipped up and my hood was tied firmly in place. That’s probably why I didn’t notice that it was sprinkling rain. In fact, it wasn’t until I reached the stock tank at the corral that I saw raindrops falling on the water. There was no wind for a change, and we were getting a little rain — two nice gifts.

​I finished the chores and sat down on an empty mineral tub to wait for the stock tank to be filled with water. It was then that I saw the rainbow that stretched across the sky to the west. Even though the sky was partially filled with clouds, the rainbow’s colors were still quite vivid.

​It had been a while since I had seen a rainbow so I sat there and savored the sight. Rainbows have always brought out the inspirational side of me. This one came at a stressful time when I have a lot to do, and it brought feelings of hope and peace. It was another of the morning’s gifts.

​I have written about “life’s little moments” before, and the rainbow was certainly one of those pleasurable moments, but it was also a “gift,” something that surprises me, makes my life easier, and even inspires me. The rainbow inspired this column.

​So I got to thinking about examples of other “gifts” that come to me, almost on a daily basis. Have you ever noticed that even during summer, when the weather is hot, how the early morning temperature is just right to cuddle down under the covers for a delightful snooze? That’s a great gift in itself, but then when I wake up at 4:30 a.m. and realize there’s a little time left before I have to get up — well, it’s even nicer.

​Another example of a gift involves making the coffee. Since I’m not very tall, I have to reach way up when pouring the water into the coffeemaker’s reservoir. On mornings that I pour the water into just the right spot, some of it doesn’t pour out onto the platform below. No mess to clean up! What a great way to start a morning.

A helpful surprise is finding a can of tomato soup hidden behind the not-so-often-used soups, like cheddar cheese, in the pantry. This means that I don’t have to wait to go to the grocery store before making a casserole. Or yet another surprise is finding my favorite paring knife, that I thought I had accidentally thrown out with the potato peelings, behind cookbooks on the kitchen counter. I consider these examples to be gifts that are not only surprises, but which make my life easier.

Finally, another rainbow memory. I remember a time, several years ago, when one of our grandson’s heifers was sick. I had gone to Craig to get some medication, and when I returned I was surprised to find a rainbow in the sky, seemingly positioned right over her pen at the corral. It was a gift that I have never forgotten.