From hobbies to hunting: PackCenter Shipping sees success with outdoors clients

DeAnne Blackwell and kids Abbie and Ty display the inventory at family business Pack Center Shipping.

When DeAnne Blackwell and her husband Jason purchased PackCenter Shipping in Craig, they knew the hobby shop side of the business — which sold items like model cars and radio-controlled airplanes — had to go.

“We wanted to make it a one-stop-shop for anyone into hunting and the outdoors,” DeAnne says.

Since moving into their new location at 575 Yampa Ave. two years ago, they’ve since moved from hobbies to hunting quite well, acquiring the firearms licenses and equipment needed to sell hunting and fishing licenses and gear. The “100 percent family-owned and -operated business” is loaded with rifles, compound bows, decoys and more, including muzzleloaders, pistols and even antique firearms.

From simple game calls to high tech GPS systems, the store stocks specific items the duo wanted to sell.

“We wanted to sell the things that we’re passionate about,” she says.

As shooting sports coaches for the Moffat County 4-H Club, the Blackwells are frequently out on weekend shotgun shoots with their 16-year-old son Ty and 12-year-old daughter Abbie.

“My dad was in the gun business my whole life, and my husband is into hunting,” DeAnne says, adding that the family is also avid about archery.

Son Ty is an archery hunter, and daughter Abbie will hunt big game for the first time this year. Deanne hunts with them when she can, but admits that archery season is the shop’s busy time. And the family all helps out during the fall rush, from grandma at the counter to the bird dog responding to customers sampling game calls.

The packing and shipping side of the business, she adds, works hand-in-hand with the hunting segment.

“Any equipment people want to ship for their hunt, we’ll hold until they arrive,” DeAnne says.

That includes sending processed game home after the hunt. Frozen meat can be expressed home, with dry-ice shipments a less costly option. If a trophy remains at the taxidermist for a few months, they can crate and ship it home for customers as well.

The Blackwells also consider trades, always going go the extra step for their customers.

“We can accommodate anyone’s gun needs,” DeAnne says. “We treat people the way we want to be treated.”