From finishing school to buying a house, United Way Community Impact Program can help residents Get Ahead

About 10% of Moffat County residents live in poverty. For these individuals and families, it can be a daily struggle to meet basic needs such as food, clothing and housing.

Moffat County United Way started a Community Impact Program in 2013 with a goal of reducing poverty in our community by helping local residents experiencing daily instability and training community members about poverty.

The Community Impact Program offers a Getting Ahead class for adults living in daily instability, which is based on the book “Bridges out of Poverty.” Classes are held twice a year, one during fall and one during early spring.

Class participants, also known as investigators, investigate life issues as a group and alongside the Community Impact coordinator to understand why we are where we are, what we would like to do differently and how to put our learning into practice.

Getting Ahead investigators help examine the impact that poverty has on them and their community, which also entails looking at current community issues and solutions. Class investigators are provided free child care, free dinner and $20 per class for participation.

Since 2013, 183 Moffat County residents have graduated from the class, with more scheduled to graduate this November. When the investigators graduate from class, the Community Impact coordinator will work with them one-on-one to identify and achieve goals they set for themselves for the next two years.

Whether the goal is to go back to school, obtain employment, buy a house or something else, the Community Impact coordinator will help and support the graduate succeed in their goals.

All class graduates are also invited to attend monthly support meetings where graduates at different stages of their journey can connect, support and inspire each other while continuing to work toward their goals and learn about resources available to help them succeed.

“I truly love being in the position to facilitate this class, see each success story unfold and support each and every amazing individual involved in this program,” Community Impact Coordinator Cyndee Stamper Lougee said.

If you have any questions or you know of someone living in daily instability, and you would like to refer them to the Getting Ahead class, contact Stamper Lougee at 970-326-6222 or cic@unitedwaymoffat.org .

If you are interested in learning strategies on how to work with people from different economic backgrounds, you can attend a community Bridges Out of Poverty workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 or Dec. 8 at the Craig Chamber of Commerce. You can also contact Stamper Lougee to schedule a personalized workshop for your organization.