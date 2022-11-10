Boebert takes 433-vote lead as recount looms

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch faced off in Grand Junction earlier this year.

Courtesy of Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

UPDATE: Rep. Lauren Boebert took a slight lead over her Democrat challenger Adam Frisch on Thursday, Nov., 10, with Boebert leading 157,805 votes to 157,372.

Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch was barely ahead of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, in the battle for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District as returns trickled in Wednesday but with no definitive outcome.

Frisch, a Democrat, was leading the freshman congresswoman by 64 votes as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, according the Colorado secretary of state.

An automatic recount will be triggered if Frisch and Boebert are within one half a percent of each other. Frisch had 50.01% of the vote to Boebert’s 49.99%. Frisch’s vote total stood at 156,746 to Boebert’s 156,682. Those tallies were taken from 98% of the votes that had been counted, according to The Associated Press.

A Frisch win would be a monumental upset against predictions made by such media outlets as The New York Times, Politico and, The Cook Political Report — all three of which forecast a Boebert win in a traditionally red district, which was re-aligned in 2001.

“Freshman GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is a lightning rod for controversy, but her district got more Republican in redistricting. Democrat Adam Frisch will be able to raise a lot of money, if nothing else,” Politico noted in August.

Frisch expressed confidence throughout the campaign that he could pull off a dark-horse win with a centrist approach in his run against the polarizing Boebert, an election-denier who received Donald Trump’s endorsement in her June primary win over state Sen. Don Coram.

“My goal was this could be an emotional win for the country,” Frisch said Tuesday night during his campaign watch party at the Belly Up nightclub in Aspen. “There are a lot of extremists in the House, including on the other side, but, in today’s politics, sadly, if the assumption is if you’re really loud, you must be really electorally strong.”

His campaign was emailing supporters as recently at 4 p.m. Wednesday, preparing to start curing ballots that could not be counted, whether due to an unreadable voter signature or damaged ballot, for example.

“We need to cure ballots to ensure every single vote is counted, which means we need to build our resources to cover these costs,” said the email.