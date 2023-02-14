Frisch announces run against Rep. Boebert in 2024

Today, Western Slope businessman Adam Frisch is launching his 2024 campaign to defeat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, just months after an exceptionally narrow defeat that defied incredible odds and represented the shock of the 2022 election cycle.

Frisch will hold an in-person launch event in Pueblo at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Pueblo Union Depot.

Frisch’s 2022 race against Boebert was the closest congressional contest of the last election cycle despite election prognosticators asserting that the race wasn’t competitive. FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich referred to the race as one of the most shocking potential upsets “in the history of the model,” which gave Boebert a 97% chance of winning. The closeness of the race triggered an automatic recount mandated by Colorado statute that was completed on Dec. 12, with Boebert barely winning reelection by 546 votes.

Frisch will begin his first campaign tour of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday to meet with communities across the district. Frisch logged over 24,000 miles traveling the district and holding public town halls during his previous campaign.