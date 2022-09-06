Friends of Natural History to host group’s first event Sept. 15
The Friends of Natural History, a local nonprofit founded in March, will be hosting its first event on Sept. 15.
The purpose of the organization is to help promote natural history through community and financial support and forge partnerships.
Friends of Natural History will hold its first event from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Cedar Mountain Pavilion. There will be scavenger hunts, snacks and more.
For more information, go to FriendsOfNaturalHistoryNorthwestColorado.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.