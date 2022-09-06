Friends of Natural History to host group’s first event Sept. 15

The Friends of Natural History, a local nonprofit founded in March, will be hosting its first event on Sept. 15.

The purpose of the organization is to help promote natural history through community and financial support and forge partnerships.

Friends of Natural History will hold its first event from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Cedar Mountain Pavilion. There will be scavenger hunts, snacks and more.

For more information, go to FriendsOfNaturalHistoryNorthwestColorado.com .