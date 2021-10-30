 Friends mourn, celebrate beloved Axis Steel ‘family’ member Cass Mercer | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Friends mourn, celebrate beloved Axis Steel ‘family’ member Cass Mercer

News News |

  

Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Longtime Axis Steel employee Cass Mercer is honored with a bonfire at the company lot south of Craig Friday, Oct. 29. Mercer died early October. Mourners gathered to celebrate her life, using the symbol of a snowflake, one with with Mercer closely associated herself during her life.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more