Friends, family looking for missing 38-year-old Steamboat resident Matthew Shelters

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Friends and family are concerned about a 38-year-old Steamboat Springs man who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Matthew Shelters was seen leaving Back Door Grill on foot about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“Highly unusual that he is missing and hasn’t showed up to work, and his friends and family are extremely concerned,” said Shelters’ father, John Shelters, who lives in Michigan.

Matthew Shelters works at E3 Chophouse as a bartender.

He has lived in Steamboat for about 12 years, and was currently living at the Flour Mill apartments.

Shelters is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 168 pounds. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, a dark-colored, flat-billed hat, brown pants and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steamboat Springs Police Department by calling 970-879-1090.



