Friday Fire updates: Grizzly Creek blaze now bigger than Lake Christine Fire of 2018

The Grizzly Creek fire made a run Thursday night, nearly doubling in size.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon made a major run late Thursday night, more than doubling in size to 14,663 acres with new areas of fire spread to the southeast and northeast sides of the canyon.

By comparison, that is now more than 2,000 acres larger than the 2018 Lake Christine Fire on Basalt Mountain, which burned 12,588 acres.

According to the latest morning update from incident command in Gypsum, “operations staff flew the fire late yesterday afternoon to access the northern area of the fire where the fire was the most active. The terrain and fuels in the northeast portion of the fire made access difficult for firefighters north of Interstate 70. The fire pushed east and went into Bair Ranch where evacuations were made.”

A new map shows the most recent fire progression last night.

From the Grizzly Creek Fire Incident Command.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.