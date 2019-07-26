Friday fire sparks near Duffy Mountain

Northwest Colorado fire crews were called to a wildfire Friday afternoon in Moffat County west of Craig near Lay and Duffy Mountain.

The Gravel Fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m., according to the Craig Interagency Dispatch Center.

Bureau of Land Management fire crews took on the call with a later call for area firefighters to assist with smoke also reported near Moffat County Road 53 and US Highway 40.

As of 7 p.m., the initial fire had grown to 11.8 acres, while a second blaze was titled the Sugarloaf Fire at two acres.

Craig Press will have further updates.