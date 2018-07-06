Friday evening fire near Maybell

A wildfire near the intersection of Colorado Highway 318 and US Highway 40 near Maybell became the latest blaze to impact Moffat County.

The fire was reported Friday evening shortly after 8 p.m. near Highway 40’s mile marker 57.

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume confirmed that Bureau of Land Management is overseeing the response. Air response has also been assigned to the fire, the size of which is so far unknown.

Hume added that the cause of the incident was confirmed as a lightning strike.

According to a Facebook post by Maybell resident Candy Hicks, people were under pre-evacuation as of 9:30 p.m.

Hicks also captured video of the nearing flames.

Recommended Stories For You

Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.