Freeze warning in place for Northwest Colorado

CRAIG — A cold air mass moved into the Northwest Colorado region rapidly on Saturday bringing snow Saturday and Sunday with the cold set to continue into the week ahead.

Light to moderate snowfall will continue over the mountains along the Continental Divide bringing 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts above 9,000 feet by days end, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Forecasters are predicting that freezing temperatures are likely again on Sunday night with record cold possible.

Looking at the extended forecast for Monday through Saturday, additional light snowfall is possible off and on through much of the remainder of the week in the higher mountain areas beginning Tuesday night.