Freedom Stomp brings Yampa Valley conservatives together Saturday

On Saturday there is a chance for conservatives across the Yampa Valley of all ages to gather and meet each other.

There is a Freedom Stomp event being held on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Dry Creek Park in Hayden.

This is a tri-county event where conservatives from Moffat, Routt, and Rio Blanco can get together for food, music and fun. There will be lawn games and activities for kids as well as drawings for prizes.

The main purpose of the event is to get ready for the 2022 election. So attendees will also be able to register to vote and meet GOP candidates. The Moffat County “election accuracy and integrity” group will also have a table set up at 3 p.m. for anyone wanting more information.

There will be a hot dog wagon selling hot dogs, and the rest of the food will be potluck style so bring a side dish or a dessert to share. Beverages will be available for purchase or you can bring your own.

For more information email freedomstomp@gmail.com or visit the Freedom Stomp event page on Facebook.