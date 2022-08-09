Freedom Stomp brings Yampa Valley conservatives together Saturday
On Saturday there is a chance for conservatives across the Yampa Valley of all ages to gather and meet each other.
There is a Freedom Stomp event being held on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Dry Creek Park in Hayden.
This is a tri-county event where conservatives from Moffat, Routt, and Rio Blanco can get together for food, music and fun. There will be lawn games and activities for kids as well as drawings for prizes.
The main purpose of the event is to get ready for the 2022 election. So attendees will also be able to register to vote and meet GOP candidates. The Moffat County “election accuracy and integrity” group will also have a table set up at 3 p.m. for anyone wanting more information.
There will be a hot dog wagon selling hot dogs, and the rest of the food will be potluck style so bring a side dish or a dessert to share. Beverages will be available for purchase or you can bring your own.
For more information email freedomstomp@gmail.com or visit the Freedom Stomp event page on Facebook.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.