Free recovery-based workouts available on Saturdays in Craig

WHC Crossfit hosts a Phoenix workout class at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at 583 Yampa Ave. in Craig for anyone looking to get active and connect with a substance-free community.

The workouts are free and open to anyone with at least 48 hours of continuous sobriety. WHC Crossfit is a family-owned gym that has been hosting the recovery-focused workouts for over a year, with the goal of creating a positive space for people to connect.

The Phoenix is a national nonprofit that helps people recover from substance use disorder by connecting them to a community of fitness groups and other meaningful activities.

For more or to register for a class, ThePhoenix.org .