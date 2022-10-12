Free program to help reduce risk of falls for older adults begins on Oct. 20
Northwest Colorado Health will offer a free eight-week Matter of Balance program for older adults from at 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, starting on Oct. 20, at Sunset Meadows 2 Dining Area in Craig.
The program, which will be held at 595 Ledford St., is designed to help to reduce the fear of falling and prevent falls through education and increased activity to build strength and balance. Space is limited. To register, call 970-871-7676. The program is free to attend but donations are appreciated. Learn more at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/AgingWell.
