Free painting class for middle and high school students coming May 11

Middle and high school students from Craig and Hayden are invited to a free painting class on May 11 at the Center of Craig, in which they will go through a step-by-step process to create a painting similar to this image.

Courtesy photo

Partners for Youth, the Moffat County Youth Action Council and Splatz are offering a free painting class for all Craig and Hayden high school and middle school students from 5-7 p.m. May 11 at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

During the free class, there will be food and drinks, as well as raffle prizes, as the students go through a step-by-step process to create an ocean image. For questions, email mackenzie@partnersyouth.org .