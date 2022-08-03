Free paint drop-off day
Anyone who has unused cans of paint around the house that need discarded will have a chance to get rid of them coming up next week.
From 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at MJK Sales and Feed, Moffat County residents can drop off unwanted paint cans for free, though there will be some limits for businesses.
PaintCare is hosting the event where community members can bring any amount of paint, stain or varnish. Paint must be in sealed, original containers with the manufacturer’s label.
Any kinds of unwanted paint and primers (latex and oil-based), stains, deck and concrete sealers, and clear finishes will be accepted.
Any paint that is in good condition will be immediately available to the public for free at the event.
PaintCare won’t accept paint cans that are leaking, unlabeled, empty or drums over five gallons. They also won’t accept other chemicals such as paint thinners, solvents, motor oil, glue, adhesives, roofing, tar or cleaning chemicals.
This will be a one-day, drop-in event. For more, PaintCare.org/States/Colorado/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.