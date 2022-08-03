Free paint drop-off day

Anyone who has unused cans of paint around the house that need discarded will have a chance to get rid of them coming up next week.

From 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at MJK Sales and Feed, Moffat County residents can drop off unwanted paint cans for free, though there will be some limits for businesses.

PaintCare is hosting the event where community members can bring any amount of paint, stain or varnish. Paint must be in sealed, original containers with the manufacturer’s label.

Any kinds of unwanted paint and primers (latex and oil-based), stains, deck and concrete sealers, and clear finishes will be accepted.

Any paint that is in good condition will be immediately available to the public for free at the event.

PaintCare won’t accept paint cans that are leaking, unlabeled, empty or drums over five gallons. They also won’t accept other chemicals such as paint thinners, solvents, motor oil, glue, adhesives, roofing, tar or cleaning chemicals.



This will be a one-day, drop-in event. For more, PaintCare.org/States/Colorado/ .