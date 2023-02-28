Free legal clinic coming up on March 14

There will be a free legal clinic from 2-5 p.m. March 14 allowing Moffat County residents without an attorney to ask volunteer attorneys questions, as well as get help filling out various legal forms.

During the free clinic, volunteer attorneys can help explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.

The clinic is for information purposes only and is no substitute for legal representation. While the clinic is free, space is limited. To sign up, email moffatvpc@gmail.com with your first name and phone number.

The free legal clinics are on the second Tuesday of every month and sponsored by the Northwest Colorado Bar Association.