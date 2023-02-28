Free legal clinic coming up on March 14
There will be a free legal clinic from 2-5 p.m. March 14 allowing Moffat County residents without an attorney to ask volunteer attorneys questions, as well as get help filling out various legal forms.
During the free clinic, volunteer attorneys can help explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.
The clinic is for information purposes only and is no substitute for legal representation. While the clinic is free, space is limited. To sign up, email moffatvpc@gmail.com with your first name and phone number.
The free legal clinics are on the second Tuesday of every month and sponsored by the Northwest Colorado Bar Association.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.