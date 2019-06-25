Free HIV tests available at Northwest Colorado Health

More than one million people are living with HIV in the U.S., and about 15 percent of these individuals don’t know they have it. HIV is preventable and treatable. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 13 to 64 be tested for the virus at least once as part of routine health care.

People most often get HIV through sexual behaviors and needle or syringe use. A pregnant women also can pass the virus to her child. Learn more about HIV risk at cdc.gov/hivrisk. Untreated, HIV will lead to AIDS, the most severe stage of infection when a person’s body can no longer fight illness. Once a person knows their HIV status, they can take steps to prevent or treat it.

Medication is available to protect people at high risk from getting the virus. If a person has HIV, medication will help them live long and healthy lives and prevent them from transmitting it to others. Most health insurance covers HIV testing. If not, free tests are available at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. To make an appointment, call 970-824-8233.