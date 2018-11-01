Free health screenings offered for World Diabetes Day

Northwest Colorado Health is recognizing World Diabetes Day by offering free, drop-in cardiovascular screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell Street.

Screenings include blood glucose test, cholesterol panel, blood pressure, body mass index, and personalized education to prevent diabetes.

Free screenings also are available by appointment on other days. For more information, call 970-870-4103.