Free family movie night Thursday screens ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

Craig Parks and Recreation will host a free screening of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" in Loudy-Simpson Park.

Get out of the house for the evening with a free outdoor movie screening.

Craig Parks and Recreation will host Movie in the Park Thursday, June 13 at Loudy-Simpson Park with a showing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

The Disney movie is a sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph” and focuses on the titular video game character as he ventures into the expanse of the world wide web.

All ages are welcome for the screening, which begins at dusk, roughly 8:30 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring their own chairs and snacks.

For more information, call 970-826-2004.