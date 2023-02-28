Free cardiovascular screenings on March 1

Northwest Colorado Health and the Craig Downtown Business Association are working together to offer a free cardiovascular screening for Craig residents this week.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, there will be a free cardiovascular screening at Downtown Books, 525 Yampa Ave. in Craig. The screenings will be held in conjunction with the DBA meeting, and are open to community members.

The screenings will include a full cholesterol panel, blood glucose levels, blood pressure and body mass index, as well as personalized prevention tips based on the screening results.

Anyone who can’t make the screening on Wednesday can call 970-824-8233 in Craig or 970-879-1632 in Steamboat Springs to make an appointment with Northwest Colorado Health.