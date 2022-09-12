Free business seminars coming in September

For anyone looking to start or expand a small business, Colorado Mountain College has two free seminars coming up to learn the fundamentals.

CMC is offering a free seminar called Smart Planning for a Start-up from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 775 Yampa Ave. in Craig.

The first step to starting a business is getting the idea, and the plan to make it happen, written down on paper. In this session, participants will learn the basic components, process, forecasting, and writing strategy to develop a professional business plan.

The next free seminar in the business series is Digital Marketing Fundamentals, which will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Yampa building in Craig.

This session is being offered for free thanks to a rural business development grant from the USDA. In the course, attendees will learn about creating brand awareness and driving traffic to a business through a well-built website, search engine optimization, and email and social media marketing.

Kayleen Cohen, founder of Mtn. Dog Media will be leading the digital fundamental course.



For more information on either of these sessions, contact Randy Rudasics at 970-870-4491 or rrudasics@coloradomtn.edu .