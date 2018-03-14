Fraudsters target Craig residents: On the record March 13

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 13



12:18 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, a caller reported two men broke into a storage unit. They were seen leaving the area on foot toward U.S. Highway 40. The unit was not damaged, and nothing was taken. The caller requested extra patrols in the area.

12:51 a.m. In Ridgeview subdivision, a caller reported a horn honking and people yelling in the area. Officers were unable to locate the source of the commotion.

9:32 a.m On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers investigated a report of harassment in a text message. No crime was found.

10:38 a.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, a caller reported a homeless man sitting in front of the building who might've been intoxicated. He was asked to leave twice before officers were called. Officers spoke to the man and asked him to leave.

11:38 a.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Street, a caller reported suspected credit card fraud.

Recommended Stories For You

12:48 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a suspected case of fraud. A caller reported receiving a call in reference to a person hitting his vehicle. The caller doesn't own a car.

12:48 p.m. On the 600 block of East Seventh Street, a caller reported being harassed by phone and text message.

12:55 p.m. On 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to reports of a truck hauling 15 to 20 deer antlers. Officers contacted the people in the vehicle, who said they had collected the antlers on private land. Wildlife officers spoke to the landowner and learned they had permission to collect the antlers.



1:58 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a possible tobacco violation. Two students were in possession of vape pens.

2:22 p.m. Near the intersection of West Third Street and Mack Lane, officers stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver for driving under restraint.

2:47 p.m. On the 1200 block of Washington Street, officers investigated a report of email fraud. A man received an email allegedly from the FBI informing him he is being investigated for lottery winnings.



10:27 p.m. In Woodbury subdivision, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle. When officers responded, parties has left the area.