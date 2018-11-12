Fraudsters pretend to be law enforcement: On the Record — Nov. 9 through 11

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 9

12:17 a.m. At the west Kum & Go, officers with the Craig Police Department were called by someone who wanted to speak with officers about suspicious activity.

10:18 a.m. On the 900 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a caller who reported they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the IRS. It was a scam.

11:17 a.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Highway 13 and West First Street, officers responded to a crash resulting in injuries. Two vehicles were involved, a Ford Focus and a pickup truck that was acting as a pilot car for a wide load. The truck crashed through the guardrail and rolled over, and the driver had to be pulled from the vehicle. The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles and were both transported to The Memorial Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. One of the drivers was issued a summons. The cause of the crash is known, but the report was not complete at press time. The investigating officer was not available, and Craig Police Department, the agency in charge of investigating the incident, said it would be unable to comment further until Wednesday.

12:29 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers recovered an abandoned bicycle with a Steamboat Springs license number. It was taken to the Public Safety Center for safekeeping.

Recommended Stories For You

12:31 p.m. At Domino’s, officers responded to a caller reporting that no one appeared to be at the business. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the employees were in the office, and everything was OK.

6:11 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa and 15th streets, officers responded to a caller who reported seeing a man in a motorized chair in a black coat riding along the road. The caller feared the man might be hit. Officers found the man in the chair off the road and safe.

7:40 p.m. At a Craig trailer park, officers responded to a report of suspected domestic violence. A man and woman were reportedly in front of a residence, and the woman was said to be crying. The caller thought they might have been in a fight. The man and woman left the area, and officers were unable to locate them.

9:13 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers arrested a 28-year-old Yampa man on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, turning movements and required signals violation, and violation of bail bond conditions.

9:40 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded when a caller who reported that, while he was in jail, his belongings were stolen. He later located his items outside the dwelling and recovered them.

Saturday, Nov. 10

7:47 a.m. On the 400 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a person who reported shots had been fired from some type of gun and damaged a bedroom window. The caller was unsure what type of weapon was used and said it might have been a BB gun. The incident is under investigation.

1:42 p.m. On the 1300 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report that a PlayStation had been stolen from a home. The incident is under investigation.

4:36 p.m. On the 1500 block of Barclay Street, officers received a call from someone who reported they had received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a deputy, who threatened the person with a restraining order unless they paid a certain amount of money. The call was fraudulent.

5:14 p.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a caller who reported they had received a call from someone claiming to be with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. The call was fraudulent.

5:21 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a person who reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a deputy. The call was fraudulent. Craig Police Chief Jerry DeLong said, "If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be law enforcement, call the Craig Police Department. Do not provide personal information over the phone." The phone number for the Craig Police Department is 970-826-2360.

Sunday, Nov. 11

12:38 a.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The caller said someone had broken into the caller's house. Items were there that shouldn't have been, and it looked as though someone had kicked in the door. The incident is under investigation.

2:12 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence. When officers contacted the parties, they learned it was verbal only, and the two parties separated.



9:57 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant.

2:09 p.m. On 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a caller who reported a fawn had died in their yard.

4:09 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers notified a driver he had a flat tire.

4:15 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant.

9:40 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report, one of two such reports received during the weekend. Both are under investigation.