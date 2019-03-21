Frank & Kerry Moe: Appreciative of Maybell store hospitality during snowstorm

During the past week's incredible Bomb Cyclone snowstorm events, we believe there are many heroic stories to be shared and we would like to share one that we are aware of.

We would like to thank Mary at the Maybell store for the excellent hospitality she offered to all of the stranded travelers this past Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Our Best Western quality assurance inspector, traveling from North Carolina and driving down from Wyoming was scheduled to review our hotel this past Wednesday. Inspector Jessica got stranded in Maybell when Hwy 40 closed from the Bomb Cyclone snowstorm. Our inspector told us how gracious and friendly Mary was to not only her but to all the other travelers that became stuck in Maybell during the closure. Jessica told us how comforted she felt at the Maybell store after experiencing a harrowing drive on Hwy 40 getting into Maybell, and especially not being familiar at all with our area.

Mary also supplied our inspector with some gas since her rental car arrived on fumes into Maybell, and did so complimentary from a reserve because the internet was down, credit cards could not be processed and the pumps were not working due to the power outage from the storm.

We are sending Mary and her husband Joe a certificate for a complimentary stay at our Best Western PLUS Deer Park Hotel and Suites simply to express our appreciation for her superior hospitality during a time of great need. Mary truly exemplifies what hospitality service is all about, no matter what industry one works in.

By the way, we passed our assessment with 992/1000, which places us in the top 5% of the 2,100 Best Western Hotels and Resorts in North America!

Recommended Stories For You

So again, with sincere appreciation not only from us but also from our Best Western inspector Jessica, thank you, Mary!

Best wishes,

Frank & Kerry Moe, Owners and Operators Best Western PLUS Deer Park Hotel and Suites

Craig