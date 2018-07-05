Fourth of July holiday sees drunk pedestrians: On the record July 3 and 4

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, July 3

1:56 a.m. At the intersection of Colorado Street and Third Street, officers responded to a traffic stop.

7:05 a.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a hit and run crash.

9:16 a.m. At Woodbury Park, police responded to a report of vandalism in the area.

4:56 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, police responded to an assault.

5:45 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to an alleged theft in the area.

8:22 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, police responded to a case of fraud.

10:05 p.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, police responded to an alleged theft in the area.

10:45 p.m. On the 900 block of Eighth Drive, police responded to a report of a drunk driver.

Wednesday, July 4

5:25 a.m. Near Craig Middle School, a caller reported a suspicious person in the area.

7:40 a.m. On the 1100 block of Rose Street, police responded to alleged shots fire.

8:57 a.m. At the intersection of Fourth Street and Ranney Street, officers responded to a case of road rage.

11:32 a.m. At the intersection of Jeffcoat Drive and Haughey Road, police responded to a case of road rage.

1:35 p.m. At a business on the 200 block of Victory Way, police responded to a report of a hit and run crash.

2:55 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, police responded to a report of theft.

6:49 p.m. On the 500 block of Ranney Street, police responded to a report of theft.

8:35 p.m. At the intersection of Ninth St and Jeremiah Avenue, a caller reported a suspicious person in the area.

10:06 p.m. Near the Craig Middle School, a drunk pedestrian was reported in the area.

11:37 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, a caller reported a suspicious person in the area.

11:53 p.m. At the intersection of Third Street and Woodbury Drive, a caller reported a suspicious person in the area.