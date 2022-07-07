Fourth annual Homemade Homegrown pours into Craig this weekend

A close-up shot of two tasting cups making a cheers at the 2021 Homemade Homegrown event in Craig.

For the fourth year in a row, brewers and craft-makers will gather in downtown Craig for the Homemade Homegrown event.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, the 500 block of Yampa Avenue will be blocked off for locals and visitors to enjoy food trucks, craft vendors and a plethora of homegrown beers.

The event is centered around craft breweries and homebrewers showcasing their beers, many of which are made here in the Yampa Valley.

“I am super excited that we have nine breweries, and 10 home brewers, which is just awesome,” said Kandee Dilldine, one of the event organizers.

For the home brewers, there will be a local home brew contest, which will have winners chosen both by judges and the public. Winners of the home brew contest will win a Homemade Homegrown growler, gift certificates for more beer, and bragging rights for being chosen as a top local home brewer.

There will be craft brew tastings from 10 breweries around Colorado, as well as two from out of state.

The Homemade Homegrown organizers said they are excited about the lineup for the tastings this year:

ODell Brewing Co., an independent craft brewery out of Ft. Collins known for its “hop forward” IPAs.

Firestone Walker, a family-owned craft brewery founded by two brothers-in-law out of California.

Ball Brewing, a craft brewery that got its start in Glenwood Springs out of Bobby Ball’s kitchen.

Avery Brewing Company out of Boulder is best known for its barrel aging program.

Bell’s Brewery, which operates in Comstock and Kalamazoo, Michigan, is known for its Two Hearted Ale.

Storm Peak Brewing Co. was founded in Steamboat.

Smoking River Brewing Company out of Meeker uses the farm-to-brew model with locally grown hops.

Yampa Valley Brewing was sprouted out of Hayden and is now growing throughout the valley with a Craig and soon-to-be Steamboat taproom.

Wiley Roots Brewing Company, a small craft brewery out of Greeley, uses as many local ingredients as possible.

Weldwerks Brewery, also based out of Greeley, started in lead brewer Neil Fisher’s garage.

Anyone who wants tastings for the local home brew contest and the craft breweries will want to get a VIP ticket, which is $35. A general admission ticket for $25 will get access to tastings with just the craft breweries.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate with cash or check, or people can purchase them during the pre-sale period running until 4 p.m. Friday at KS Creations. Pre-sale purchases will receive $5 off the ticket price.

For less adventurous taste buds, there will be a beer garden serving domestic beers and margaritas. You don’t need a ticket to enjoy drinks at the beer gardens or to walk around the rest of the event.

Local food and craft vendors will be lining the downtown sidewalks as well. Dilldine said the crafts are all homemade goods, you won’t find anything commercial being sold at this event.

The day will be family friendly with bounce houses and a cornhole tournament starting at 10:30 a.m. with a $20 entry fee for each team.

In the morning, there will be an open mic where anyone can show up to play music, sing, read poems or try out a comedy sketch. James Williams and the Faith Peddlers will start with some live music for the whole block starting at 2 p.m.