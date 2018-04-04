Four reported thefts in Craig: On the Record April 3
April 4, 2018
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, April 3
9:11 a.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a reported theft.
9:22 a.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers responded to a suspicious incident.
9:28 a.m. At Loadout Liquors, officer received a report of fraud.
11:38 a.m. On the 1900 block of West Second Street, officers received a report of harassment.
Recommended Stories For You
12:40 p.m. Officers responded to a Safe2Tell call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.
12:42 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers received a report of theft.
4:41 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a reported domestic violence.
6:41 p.m. At Spa Country, officers received a report of theft.
7:02 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance.
7:16 p.m. On the 10 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a reported theft.
8:01 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.
9:19 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth and Barclay Streets, officers arrested a person during a traffic stop.
9:39 p.m. In Craig, officers conducted a drug investigation.
11:54 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, someone turned in found property.