Four reported thefts in Craig: On the Record April 3

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, April 3

9:11 a.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a reported theft.

9:22 a.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers responded to a suspicious incident.

9:28 a.m. At Loadout Liquors, officer received a report of fraud.

11:38 a.m. On the 1900 block of West Second Street, officers received a report of harassment.

Recommended Stories For You

12:40 p.m. Officers responded to a Safe2Tell call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

12:42 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers received a report of theft.

4:41 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a reported domestic violence.

6:41 p.m. At Spa Country, officers received a report of theft.

7:02 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance.

7:16 p.m. On the 10 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a reported theft.

8:01 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.

9:19 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth and Barclay Streets, officers arrested a person during a traffic stop.

9:39 p.m. In Craig, officers conducted a drug investigation.

11:54 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, someone turned in found property.