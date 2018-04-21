Foster families recognized for supporting Moffat County’s most vulnerable

Individuals and families wishing to become a foster parent and/or foster family should contact:

CRAIG– Moffat County celebrated the families that welcome foster children into their lives at its annual Foster Family Appreciation Banquet on April 5.

"I think foster parents have the hardest job working with our children because they are with them day in and day out. Us professionals go home at night, and they don’t," said Nicole Shatz, child welfare supervisor at Moffat County Department of Human Services.

She said she could not describe all that foster caregivers do. Moffat County's foster parents embrace children into their home when they have nowhere else to go.

Foster parent Beth Ford said the experience has been wonderful, painful, eye-opening and tragic "all at the same time."

Still, she said, "it is completely worth it."

“Put yourself in the child’s shoes," said foster parent Rich Ford, Beth's husband. "How terrifying would it be to be bounced around from home to home, or stuck in a group home or have no home?"

At the event, 11 families and their social workers were recognized. Families played games together, heard from speakers and enjoyed a meal together.

For Shatz and DHS Director Dollie Rose, watching the families spend quality time together was the best part of the event.

"It’s always nice to see our foster parents out of the professional setting, where we’re dealing with court or family meetings, those sorts of things," Shatz said. "To be able to interact with them on a different level, I think is a lot of fun."

DHS Intern Shannon Fatjo planned the event. She said 37 businesses from Moffat and Routt Counties donated an estimated more than $5,000 worth of goods and activity vouchers, which were given to families in gift baskets.

"Foster parents don’t get reimbursed a high amount, and so for us, it was so nice to see them open their businesses and recognize them (foster parents) as a community," Shatz said.

Beth Ford said the event was an enjoyable evening, and she appreciated the work DHS put in to hold the event.

"I feel like we should be putting it together for them. They do the hard work," said Rich Ford.

But Rose said foster parents have an invaluable place in the child welfare system.

"The government doesn’t raise children well," she said. "Thank goodness for foster families."

Statewide, Colorado is facing a shortage of foster families. In a 2017 analysis conducted by the Colorado Department of Human Services, the agency determined it would need 1,200 more foster families in the next two years. At the time, the agency had 2,000 foster families. Reaching its objective would require a 60 percent increase in the number of families fostering children.

"We do encourage everybody to do this," Beth Ford said. "Everybody we talk to, it’s, ‘You need to do this!'"

Anybody interested in becoming a foster parent in Moffat County is encouraged to contact the foster family coordinator at 970-824-8282.

Sasha Nelson contributed in reporting this story.

