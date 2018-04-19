Former Moffat County baseball coach to plead not guilty in underage sexting case
April 19, 2018
CRAIG — Justin Folley, the former Moffat County High School baseball coach accused of sexting a 15-year-old student, intends to plea not guilty, according to court documents.
In August 2017, Folley was charged with 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He reportedly sent a high school freshman messages of a sexual nature, including a video of him masturbating. Folley also allegedly possessed three nude images of the girl.
On March 19, Folley's public defender advised the court his client would enter not guilty pleas and requested the matter be set for trial.
Folley's trial is set to be held Aug. 6 through 14.
Folley was placed on paid administrative leave when the investigation began in spring 2017. He remains on administrative leave but is no longer receiving a paycheck from the school district.