Former Moffat County baseball coach to plead not guilty in underage sexting case

CRAIG — Justin Folley, the former Moffat County High School baseball coach accused of sexting a 15-year-old student, intends to plea not guilty, according to court documents.

In August 2017, Folley was charged with 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He reportedly sent a high school freshman messages of a sexual nature, including a video of him masturbating. Folley also allegedly possessed three nude images of the girl.

On March 19, Folley's public defender advised the court his client would enter not guilty pleas and requested the matter be set for trial.

Folley's trial is set to be held Aug. 6 through 14.

Folley was placed on paid administrative leave when the investigation began in spring 2017. He remains on administrative leave but is no longer receiving a paycheck from the school district.

"With respect to the school district, his status remains unchanged,” said Moffat County School District Superintendent Dave Ulrich. “Per Colorado state statute, he remains in unpaid administrative leave and is not receiving any payment from the school district. He is not allowed to be on any Moffat County School District property or interact with any students of the district.”

Ulrich said student safety is the district’s highest priority, adding that the district has acted accordingly.