Former Memorial Regional Health physician assistant Neilene Folks accepts new post at Northwest Colorado Health

CRAIG — After losing her job her job at Memorial Regional Health and an outpouring of community support during the MRH October board meeting, Northwest Colorado Health has welcomed Physician Assistant Neilene Folks to their practice.

"We are very pleased to have Neilene Folks, PA-C, join our team," said Stephanie Einfeld, CEO of Northwest Colorado Health. "Over the years, Moffat County has been identified as a shortage area for medical providers, and bringing her on is an effort to close that gap. We feel that her knowledge and expertise will enhance our ability to provide high quality, low-cost care in support of the health and wellness of Moffat County."

Folks grew up in Browns Park and later graduated from Moffat County High School. She served six years in the Coast Guard and after an honorable discharge, she returned to school to obtain her degree as a PA at University of California-Davis.

She returned to Craig in 1998 and has worked at several clinics in the area.

Folks will be seeing patients at Northwest Colorado Health's Community Health Center, 745 Russell St.

To make an appointment call 970-824-8233.