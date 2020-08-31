Former Judge Sandra Gardner named one of three candidates for 14th Judicial District Court Judge opening

A few months after retiring from her seat as Moffat County court judge, Sandra Gardner is in line to fill Judge Shelley Hill’s District Court Judge opening following her nomination from the 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission Monday.

Gardner currently resides in Hamilton.

Steamboat Springs attorneys Matt Karzen and Erin Wilson are two of three candidates the 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission also nominated to fill a district court judgeship created by Judge Shelley Hill’s retirement.

Karzen is currently serving as district attorney of the 14th Judicial District, and Erin Wilson is a criminal defense attorney in Steamboat.

The three finalists were among 16 people interviewed by the members of the nominating committee.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will appoint one of the three attorneys as the new district court judge. He has 15 days from Aug. 31 to make the appointment. Judge Hill is scheduled to retire on Jan. 12, 2021.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com