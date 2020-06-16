Former Craig resident volunteers to clean every COVID-19 room at Poudre Valley Hospital

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A local healthcare worker is fueling Front Range courage with her dedication to patients and hospital employees in Fort Collins.

Kayla Elfgren is an environmental services technician and has been cleaning at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital for more than 20 years.

A couple months ago, she quickly became a key figure in the hospital’s battle against COVID-19.

When the first patients with COVID-19 were identified at the hospital in mid-March, she immediately stepped forward and stated that she would be the one technician within the department to clean all COVID-19 inpatient rooms.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“All I thought about was everybody who had kids,” Elfgren said, adding, “Nobody wants to see a child in a hospital, nobody wants to see their elderly loved one in the hospital.”

For months, Elfgren has worked extra shifts and extended hours to ensure each COVD-19 inpatient room is sanitized and safe.

“It’s like thinking of a toddler, you are going to clean everything — the door handles, the light switches, the cabinets, I touch everything in the room, that’s why it takes an hour for me to clean a room,” Elfgren said.