Former caregiver sentenced to 7 1/2 years in jail after neglecting elderly patients with dementia

WELD COUNTY — A former Evans caregiver who left five dementia patients alone for six hours without care will spend her next 7 1/2 years in the Weld County Jail.

A jury convicted Briana Mashek of Evans of five counts of at-risk neglect, and a judge sentenced her to 18 months in jail for each victim in the case on Nov. 30, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. The sentences will run consecutively.

On Sept. 4, 2017, Mashek left her shift at the at the Ashley Manor assisted living and memory care facility, 1805 32nd St. in Evans, without telling her supervisor, leaving five patients without care for six hours.

Another caregiver arrived for an overnight shift and found the patients, one of whom fell from a chair and was on the ground for more than four hours. In the time Mashek was gone, none of the five victims, ranging from 74 to 93 years old, had access to food, medication or a restroom. All required 24-hour care.

Mashek later told police she had not been getting along with her boss and decided to leave without notifying him or her.

Renee Philpott, the director of operations for Ashley Manor, said medical privacy laws prevent her from commenting about the details of the case, but she's happy the trial is over so employees can return their full focus to providing patient care. She said the facility fully cooperated in the case, and she trusts the jurors' and judge's judgment.

Philpott said she's thankful for the support the facility received throughout the whole ordeal, including from residents' family members and the community.