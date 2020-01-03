Football frenzy, still standing, step by step: Top 10 most read Craig Press sports stories of 2019
Results for Moffat County High School sports teams saw strong numbers as fans of the Bulldogs hit our website throughout 2019 to find out the latest outcomes for the blue and white.
However, personal stories of physical triumph also made a big impression with visitors.
These were the top 10 stories readers at CraigDailyPress.com saw and shared the most.
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Living legend: Craig’s John Jepkema seeks world record as oldest man to hike Grand Canyon rim-to-rim; 3,672
Living legend: Craig’s John Jepkema seeks world record as oldest man to hike Grand Canyon rim-to-rim
2. Still standing: Craig gymnast Jessica Womble back in competition 10 months after car accident, amputation; 2,121
Still standing: Craig gymnast Jessica Womble back in competition 10 months after car accident, amputation
3. Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling; 1,792
Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling
4. Moffat County football mixes it up with Aspen for Homecoming; 1,628
Moffat County football mixes it up with Aspen for Homecoming
5. Keep the legacy going: Moffat County wrestling places 5 at regionals, Bulldogs sending 4 to state; 1,596
Keep the legacy going: Moffat County wrestling places 5 at regionals, Bulldogs sending 4 to state
6. CPW uncovers several hunting violations during check-station at Yampa River State Park; 1,440
CPW uncovers several hunting violations during check-station at Yampa River State Park
7. Fundraiser dinner Sunday to benefit Moffat County, Hayden wrestling coach Mark Zimmerman; 1,403
Fundraiser dinner Sunday to benefit Moffat County, Hayden wrestling coach Mark Zimmerman
8. Moffat County football moves to 3-0 with double overtime stunner; 1,362
Moffat County football moves to 3-0 with double overtime stunner
9. Moffat County football smashes Steamboat in rivalry showdown; 1,270
Moffat County football smashes Steamboat in rivalry showdown
10. Bulldog brotherhood: Moffat County football players, coaches reflect on season of surprises; 1,066
Bulldog brotherhood: Moffat County football players, coaches reflect on season of surprises
Football frenzy, still standing, step by step: Top 10 most read Craig Press sports stories of 2019
The top 10 online Craig Press sports stories of 2019.