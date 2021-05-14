Following recent grant, still no set site in Moffat County for proposed homeless shelter

Craig homeowner states she is not in negotiations with Housing First Alliance

A homeowner whose address was suggested last week by Housing First Alliance of Craig as the potential new location for a proposed homeless shelter said it’s just not true that she was in negotiations with the organization for her property.

Michele Munfreda is selling her home in the 800 block of Tucker Street due to a family situation that is causing her to leave the area.

Before information was released by the Housing First Alliance of Craig last week claiming they were eyeing Munfreda’s property as the possible location for its proposed homeless shelter, she and her real estate agent Judy Bingham couldn’t keep up with all of the showings for the house.

“I don’t want people to know my business or my story, but I do want them to know I am not negotiating with a homeless shelter that hasn’t even been approved by the city of Craig,” Munfreda said.

Now, no one is looking at the home and Munfreda’s neighbors are upset with her.

Wood didn’t return Craig Press’ request for comment by press time.

Last week, HFA announced it received a $691,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, which will go toward establishing the shelter, software for management information and administration costs.

Wood said that the organization was eyeing Munfreda’s home as a possible location, but that they had to work out a deal with her, as they wanted to rent the home, but Munfreda wanted to sell.

Bingham explained that she’d corresponded with Wood over text message (although Wood was working with another real estate agent at King Homes and Land, the company she works for), and that the HFA official asked if Munfreda would be willing to rent the home to them for the shelter.

Munfreda declined the offer, which Bingham relayed to Wood.

“It was never under contract. It was never under any negotiations,” Munfreda said.

Bingham and Munfreda said they haven’t spoken with Wood since the information was announced. Munfreda’s house is still on the market.

City manager Peter Brixius said there were several things the city would have to consider before approving a homeless shelter, including location zoning, structure feasibility, occupancy projections, change of use (as this might affect ADA requirements), fire and life safety. Of course, this list was not exhaustive, but did address areas that could be a factor when locating a homeless shelter.

“The other significant consideration that any organization would likely need to factor into their planning when determining the best location of their shelter might be the receptivity of the neighbors to the site being selected,” Brixius said. “For instance, if the zoning is such that a conditional use would have to be applied, that question may have to come before adjacent landowners after being addressed by the zoning commission and finally the council would have to apply a ruling on the matter if the conditional use were approved by the zoning commission.”