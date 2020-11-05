Following investigation, Craig Police say robbery didn’t occur as reported on Clay Avenue

Following a thorough investigation of a reported armed robbery at a business on the 100 block of Clay Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Craig Police announced that the robbery didn’t occur as reported in a press release Thursday and are forwarding the case to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In previous Craig Press reporting, the alleged robbery occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at a local business where an employee was reportedly working late.

Around 7:30 p.m., a male wearing all black reportedly entered the business through an unlocked door, drew a gun on the employee and demanded cash.

After investigating the alleged robbery for more than a week, officers could not find evidence that the robbery occurred as reported.

It is unknown at this time what the next steps are once the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office receives the case.

