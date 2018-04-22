Focus groups will encourage residents to opine about Colorado Northwestern Community College

CRAIG — The Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control is interested in hearing from Moffat County residents to determine how they can best support CNCC. To that end, consultants will conduct the following three focus groups.



• Craig Community Forum – 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in Room 175, 2801 W. Ninth Street.

• Dinosaur Community Forum – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 26, at Dinosaur Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur.

• Maybell Community Forum – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the Maybell Community Center, Maybell.

For more information, call CNCC Director of Marketing Brian MacKenzie at 970-824-1129.