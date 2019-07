FMCE 5K, Young Life golf tourney among fun fundraisers: Bulldog Sports — Week of July 31, 2019

Friends of Moffat County's Elevate Education 5K and One-Mile Fun Run takes place this weekend during Moffat County Balloon Festival.

Wednesday

9 a.m. Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School middle school football camp at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School soccer inter-team scrimmage at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Friday

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

4 p.m. Open Horse Show — English Division at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Saturday

7 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Elevate Education 5K and One-Mile Fun Run at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

8 a.m. Open Horse Show — Western Division at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

8:30 a.m. Bear River Young Life Charity Golf Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

11 a.m. Moffat County Balloon Festival Cardboard Regatta at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

12:30 p.m. Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race at Ranney Street Bridge and Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

9 a.m. Working Ranch Horse Jackpot at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

10 a.m. Open Dog Agility Trials at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Monday

8 a.m. 4-H and FFA Halter and Performance Horse Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Tuesday

8 a.m. 4-H Dog Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way