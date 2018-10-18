Flyer raises suspicions about scamming veterans: On the Record — Oct. 16 and 17

Tuesday, Oct. 16

9:22 a.m. At O'Reilly's, officers responded to reports of vandalism. The front windows were broken out. The incident is under investigation.

9:30 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2tell report and are investigating.

9:56 a.m. On the 900 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report that a person was threatening bodily harm to another. The incident is under investigation.

12:07 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth and Russell streets, officers arrested a 21-year-old Craig man on two warrants, both for failure to comply.

2:18 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant.

2:41 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2tell report and are investigating.



2:42 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2tell report and are investigating.



2:59 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2tell report and are investigating.

5:54 p.m. Near the intersection of Pershing Street and West Victory Way, officers responded to an automobile crash. A red Ford Explorer ran into a red Pontiac Sudan. The airbags were deployed, and both vehicles blocked the road until they were towed. No injuries were reported, but one of the drivers was issued a summons.

6:09 p.m. At Stockman's Liquor, officers cited a person for shoplifting items less than $50 and issued the person a trespass notice. The charge was later upgraded to theft.

8:21 p.m. At Walgreens, officers issued a trespass notice.

8:51 p.m. On the 600 block of East Seventh Street, officers arrested an 18-year-old Craig man on two violations of a protection order, two charges of harassment, and one charge of third-degree assault.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

8:44 a.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a caller who claimed he was punched in the face and believes the person who assaulted him lives in Grand Junction. The incident is under investigation.

12:56 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of fraud. A man reported being the victim of an IRS scam when someone called claiming he owed money to the IRS. The man gave the caller information from a credit or debit card. Officers are following up.

1:51 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2tell report and are investigating.

3:53 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took possession of a large knife that was found in a gutter.

6:03 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious flyer. The flyer mentioned veterans and persons with handicaps. The caller felt it looked suspicious and asked to speak with an officer.