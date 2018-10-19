Flu clinic slated Oct. 30 at Boys & Girls Club

CRAIG — Northwest Colorado Health will hold a drop-in flu clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 East U.S. Highway 40. Flu shots for all ages will be available.

Bring Medicare, Medicaid, or other insurance cards. Low-cost options are available for individuals who do not have insurance, and cash and checks will be accepted. Flu shots also are available by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 970-824-8233.