Flooding washes into Craig on Thursday evening

Fortification Creek rises close to its banks near City Park next to the VFW building in Craig on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Bonnie Stewart/Craig Press

Water was continuing to rise in Craig and Moffat County on Thursday night, April 13, and affecting numerous county roads and city streets, according to Todd Wheeler, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

Affected roads include:

• Barclay and Heather Streets are closed north of Elmwood.

• County Road 30 at mile marker 1.5 will be closed until late Friday.

• CR 78 is open to residents only.

• CR 18S and CR 89 are closed until further notice

Also, more than 1,000 sandbags were given out Thursday. Craig Fire was helping fill the sandbags and will distribute them Friday.

Craig Road and Bridge was able to clear culverts along North Yampa, and Moffat County Road and Bridge was working to replace and add culverts on the impacted roads.

Sandbags will be available at City Park north parking lot. Residents in immediate areas of concern can pick them up from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Residents outside the areas of concern can also pickup sandbags in limited numbers if the need arises. Call Craig Road and Bridge at 970-824-4463 to make arraignments to pick up sandbags.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Police Department is also asking people not drive through the flood areas and avoid them at all costs.