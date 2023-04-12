 Flooding reported on Colorado 394 on Wednesday | CraigDailyPress.com
Flooding reported on Colorado 394 on Wednesday

Water covers a portion of Colorado Highway 394 near mile marker 5 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Moffat County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Drivers are being asked to stay clear of Colorado Highway 394 at mile marker 5 in Moffat County due to flooding.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office reported water over the highway in that area on Wednesday, April 12, and asked people to avoid the area.

