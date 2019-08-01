Flight of fancy: Moffat County Balloon Festival to celebrate 10 years

The 10th annual Moffat County Balloon Festival takes place this weekend.

The skies above Moffat County will be a little more colorful this weekend.

The 10th annual Moffat County Balloon Festival takes flight Friday through Sunday at Loudy-Simpson Park as 25 hot air balloons soar.

“This will be the most balloons we’ve had fly in our 10 years,” organizer Randy Looper said.

10th annual Moffat County Balloon Festival schedule Friday, Aug. 2 6:30 a.m. Hot air balloon launch 4 to 10 p.m. Adventure Zone inflatables Saturday, Aug. 3 6:30am Hot air balloon launch 7 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Elevate Education 5K and One-Mile Fun Run 7 to 10 a.m. Breakfast burritos from St. Michael’s Community Kitchen 7:30 to 9 a.m. Colorado Cruisers Classic Car Show registration 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Adventure Zone inflatables 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Colorado Cruisers Classic Car Show 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Craft vendors 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classic Air Medical helicopter 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food Vendors 11 a.m. to noon Cardboard Regatta and Rubber Ducky Race ticket sales 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4265 beer garden 12:30 p.m. Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race launch from Ranney Street bridge 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Live music by Four to Play Band 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nakai Native American dancers 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Live music by Black Mountain Riot 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cash prize bingo 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Live music by Randy Burghardt 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nakai Native American dancers 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Live music by Kyle Allgood & the NoGoods 8:30 p.m. Hot air balloon glow or candlestick Sunday, Aug. 4 6:30 a.m. Hot air balloon launch — All balloon events are weather-pending.

With launches scheduled each day for 6:30 a.m., a smaller number of balloonists will take part in the Friday portion of the festival, while the full field is expected to be airborne Saturday for the big day.

Though previous years have seen balloon launches shut down due to poor weather, a National Weather Service forecast for Craig and Moffat County predicts sunny conditions from Friday through Sunday afternoon for a clear window for the full festival.

With a Saturday evening exhibition that will either be a full balloon glow or candlesticking display — depending on conditions — the rest of the day will feature a schedule of fun activities, starting with the Elevate Education 5K and One-Mile Fun Run, moving on to breakfast burritos sale, Colorado Cruisers Classic Car Show, Nakai Native American dancers, bingo, and live music by several acts both local and regional — Four to Play Band, Black Mountain Riot, Randy Burghardt, and headliner Kyle Allgood & The NoGoods.

With the Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race taking place on the Ranney Street bridge and Yampa River, another water activity is new this year, with the Cardboard Regatta on the Loudy-Simpson pond.

Looper said dozens of the food and crafts vendors will also be in the park throughout the day Saturday, with more than 30 setting up shop.

“That’s a record for us,” he said. “This should be our biggest year yet.”

For more information on Balloon Festival and registration for events, visit mcballoonfestival.com.