Flashing porch light raises suspicion: On the record March 12

Craig Police Department

Monday, March 12

1:04 a.m. On West Victory Way, a caller reported a potential drunken driver headed westbound in a Toyota van. The van reportedly almost hit the caller's vehicle. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

9:39 a.m. On the 100 block of Commerce Street, a caller reported receiving bad checks from two individuals.

10:24 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a lost wallet was reported. It was unclear if the wallet was found or reported missing.

11:14 a.m. At Ironclad Trailer Park, officers investigated a report of inhumane treatment of dogs and cats. The animals were left in a residence without food or water for four days. The incident is under investigation.

2:16 p.m. At the intersection of West Sixth and Breeze Streets, officers responded to a disturbance. They found no disturbance, but a 26-year-old Craig woman involved in the incident was arrested for driving with a license revoked for habitual traffic offenses.

2:27 p.m. On the 200 block of West Fourth Street, a caller reported the window pane of a home was cracked.

2:34 p.m. At Wal-Mart, officers responded to a report of trespass. They were unable to speak to the reported trespasser.

2:39 p.m. Officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell Call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

2:40 p.m. Officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell Call.

5:13 p.m. On the 700 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to an animal complaint. A dog attacked and killed a cat. The animal was last seen headed Northbound on Pershing. The incident is under investigation.

5:26 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, a caller reported a phone scam. The caller did not give any personal information. There were no further details about the nature of the scam.

6:34 p.m. At Colorado Inn, an evicted party was issued a notice of trespass after the person became aggressive with management.

8:10 p.m. Officers responded to a mental health issue in Craig.

9:25 p.m. On the 500 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman reported a man was sending her harassing text messages after the two were involved in an unreported domestic violence incident two weeks before.

11:35 p.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a suspicious incident. Neighbors were concerned by a flashing porch light at a home. Officers spoke to the homeowner, who said it was due to faulty electrical wiring.