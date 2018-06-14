Flags honored, laid to rest during Flag Day events in Craig

CRAIG — Flags were flying Thursday in Craig to honor Flag Day, when the American flag turned 241 years old, the stars and stripes first adopted June 14, 1777.

Several events around town honored the flag, including Rotary Club’s placement of flags along Victory Way.

Members of the local Daughters of the American Revolution presented a program at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig. They then traveled with a group of children to Veterans Hall for flag retirement ceremony.

Public Law 94-344, known as the Federal Flag Code, contains rules for handling and displaying the U.S. flag. The language of the federal code makes clear that the flag is a living symbol, therefore, disposed flags should be given the same honor bestowed a fallen warrior. Following a ceremony, old flags are cremated and buried.

VFW flag disposal etiquette

• The flag should be folded in its customary manner.

• The fire should be large enough and of sufficient intensity to ensure complete burning of the flag.

• Place the flag on the fire.

• The individual(s) can come to attention, salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and have a brief period of silent reflection.

• After the flag is completely consumed, the fire should be safely extinguished and the ashes buried.

• Please be ensure adherence to local/state fire codes or ordinances.

VFW Post 4265 collects flags in an old mailbox, painted red, on the corner of East Victory Way and Washington Street.

Following the ceremony, DAR members visited various locations around town to give away new flags.

For more information about flag etiquette, visit vfw.org/community/flag-etiquette.